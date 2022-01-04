Kayleigh and Bea Have More to Do With the Ending of 'Stay Close' Than You Think

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Stay Close.

Harlan Coben's novel Stay Close has now been turned into a Netflix series. When Carlton Flynn goes missing 17 years after Stewart Green did, it sets off a chain reaction in the lives of the people connected to both men — forcing them to uncover some unsavory truths as they try to piece together what happened.

The series premiered on the last day of 2021 and it's already a huge hit. After all, it features all the things a crime-fan needs: a serial killer, a car at the bottom of a lake, and drug-detecting fingernail polish (which may or may not be real).