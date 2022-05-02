Season 4 of Ozark sees the sudden and very unexpected reappearance of old characters like Rachel Garrison (Jordana Spiro), as well as the arrival of new characters, like Camila Elizonndro (Veronica Falcón).

Camila is Omar's (Felix Solis) sister and Javi's (Alfonso Herrera) mother, who gained first-hand experiences of life inside a drug cartel at an early age. As Season 4, Episode 10 proves, she possesses the savviness Marty sorely lacks.