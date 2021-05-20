Are We Getting a Third Season of 'Who Killed Sara?' (SPOILERS)

The Mexican Netflix series Who Killed Sara? is a story about revenge and redemption. It starts out with Sara Guzmán's (Ximena Lamadrid) brother Álex (Manolo Cardona) finding out that not only is his sister dead, but that he's being framed for her murder. Almost two decades later, he's out of prison for the crime. He's ready to get revenge and clear his name.

Now that Season 2 of Who Killed Sara? has come to an end, fans have way more questions now. They're looking forward to answers and even more questions in Season 3. Since the second season just premiered, we may not get news about the next season so soon, but there are some hints that there will be another season next year.

This means that there's no release date yet, but Season 2 does only have eight episodes, which is less than the 10 episodes of Season 1. Plus, we still have some time to wait for an announcement. Season 2 of Who Killed Sara? was confirmed just a few days after Season 1's premiere. If that same thing happens here, it's just a matter of time until we get confirmation about Season 3.

Right now, a third season of Who Killed Sara? hasn't been confirmed, but it does seem likely that it would happen. Deadline reports that it's become Netflix’s most popular foreign-language series in the U.S. ever. About 55 million people have watched the show since the second season started streaming.

What will Season 3 be about?

In the Season 2 premiere, we see that Álex found Sara's journal. It turns out that she had a breakdown and attacked her mom and best friend. This makes Álex think that his sister could have enemies he has no idea about and it's possible that one of them could have killed her.

Álex also finds out that Sara was mentally ill and seeing a professional for help. So there's even more about her that he didn't know. On top of that, a girl named Elisa (Carolina Miranda) has been kidnapped. Elisa is a member of the Lazcano family. This family has been close to the Guzmáns. Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones) dated Sara and was Álex's best friend. She and Álex were also in a relationship before she was kidnapped.

When Álex finds out that Elisa was kidnapped, he's immediately alarmed, especially since Sara was with the Lazcano family right before she died, and he blames them for her death. So, in Season 3, it's possible that we find out someone from that family isn't who they say they are or that they had something to do with both of these crimes.