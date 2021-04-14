[SPOILER] Was the Person Behind Tiffany Hudson's Murder on 'Nancy Drew'

Season 1 of Nancy Drew had many chilling surprises in store for viewers, including a crucial scene of the Season 1 premiere that saw Nancy (Kennedy McMann) accidentally discover Tiffany Hudson's (Sinead Curry) dead body in the eery parking lot outside The Claw.

The grisly murder has long fascinated fans. A previous episode, titled "The Sign of the Uninvited Guest," cast light on who killed Tiffany. Here's what you should know.