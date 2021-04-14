[SPOILER] Was the Person Behind Tiffany Hudson's Murder on 'Nancy Drew'By Leila Kozma
Apr. 14 2021, Published 9:25 a.m. ET
Season 1 of Nancy Drew had many chilling surprises in store for viewers, including a crucial scene of the Season 1 premiere that saw Nancy (Kennedy McMann) accidentally discover Tiffany Hudson's (Sinead Curry) dead body in the eery parking lot outside The Claw.
The grisly murder has long fascinated fans. A previous episode, titled "The Sign of the Uninvited Guest," cast light on who killed Tiffany. Here's what you should know.
Tiffany's sudden death was captured in the Season 1 premiere of 'Nancy Drew.'
Tiffany likely had ties to Lucy Sable (Stephanie Van Dyck), the ghost determined to convey a secret message to Nancy. Tiffany's wealthy husband, Ryan (Riley Smith), and Lucy were in a relationship back in high school.
As Season 1 of Nancy Drew reveals, Lucy lost her life when she was still young. Her dress — alongside other items indicating an altercation may have taken place — were found near a cliff in Horseshoe Bay. So, did the same person kill Tiffany and Lucy?
While Lucy's death is shrouded in mystery — did someone push her or did she jump off the cliff willingly? — Nancy did succeed in solving Tiffany's case. As a previous episode in Season 1 revealed, it was Lucy's half-brother, Josh (Kenneth Mitchell), who took Tiffany's life.
Josh was targeting Ryan, Tiffany's husband, whom he assumed was involved with Lucy's murder. To get closer to Nancy, he also tried to build contacts with Owen Marvin (Miles Gaston Villanueva).
He likely changed his mind — as Owen's dead body was found in a bathtub in a Season 1 episode titled "The Girl in the Locket." Josh likely went after Owen because he refused to help him track down Nancy.
Another Season 1 episode captured a brief, albeit no less frightening encounter between Josh and Nancy. As part of the conversation, Nancy told Josh that Lucy was her mother and that Ryan didn't push Lucy off a cliff.
Kenneth Mitchell played Josh in Season 1 of 'Nancy Drew.'
The mightily talented actor appeared in hit TV shows like Grey's Anatomy and Jericho before joining the cast of Nancy Drew.
With an acting career spanning almost two decades, Kenneth got the chance to work in close collaboration with talented actors like Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, and Peyton List. Many viewers will recognize Kenneth from TV shows like Star Trek: Discovery.
Tiffany died because she eated the poisoned salad that was made for Ryan. :O#NancyDrew pic.twitter.com/xHtff3cBs5— Rodrigo Vinícius (@ninhoPROJECT) February 27, 2020
Season 2 of 'Nancy Drew' offers a rare glimpse into the Drew Crew's latest adventures.
Season 2 of Nancy Drew captured the Drew Crew's next attempts to do away once and for all with the Aglaeca, a sea spirit who charges exorbitantly high prices in exchange for her services. In a Season 1 episode, she called on Nancy and her friends to supply her with Owen's blood. In Season 2, she put a curse on the whole team, and she also came to inhabit George's (Leah Lewis) body.
Catch new episodes of Nancy Drew every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.