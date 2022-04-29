Who Narrates ‘Deadliest Catch'? It's a Familiar Voice for ManyBy Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 29 2022, Published 9:53 a.m. ET
It always feels like you've found some sort of Easter egg whenever you realize a performer from another show or movie that you love is unexpectedly in something else you're watching.
Even more surprising is when you're watching something that's narrated by a recognizable voice, like when Brad Pitt narrated Growing up Grizzly. Deadliest Catch fans have long been wondering who the face is behind the recognizable voice of the narrator. We have the answers you need.
Who narrates 'Deadliest Catch'?
Fans who've watched other Discovery Channel shows will probably say, "Oh, of course!" when they learn who narrates Deadliest Catch. That's because the series that chronicles the lives of Alaskan snow crab fishermen is narrated by none other than Mike Rowe.
Rowe is probably best known for his work on the series Dirty Jobs, where he traveled America to give insight into some of the less-glamorous vocations that are vital to the country's economy, plus some gigs that require workers to just get their hands dirty. The show highlighted pig and dairy farms, making "poo pots," looking after penguins, digging wells, peeling cedar logs, and more. Rowe helped to shine a light on just how hard some folks work to earn a living.
Rowe has since become an advocate for the working class and has urged more Americans to become certified in skilled trades. He's vocalized the need to fill important positions in the U.S.
Family Handyman quoted Rowe as saying, "We don't seem to value the pursuit of a useful skill. ... The state of the skilled trades in the U.S. is concerning. ... We have 7.3 million open jobs right now, most of which don’t require a four-year degree. They require training, they require skill and they require a willingness to master a trade that’s in demand."
He also pointed out that in some cases, traditional four-year degrees are just not worth it. Rising tuition costs make it nearly impossible for the average student to afford college without taking out loans, and we all know that a steady, well-paying job is not guarantee once you have a degree.
Mike Rowe offers a scholarship to help people learn trades.
The cost of becoming certified can be prohibitively expensive for many, which is why The Mike Rowe Works Foundation is offering up cash for qualifying applicants to cover the cost of their respective trade schools. There have been a number of success stories to emerge from the annual scholarship.
In addition to working on Dirty Jobs, Rowe has amassed a huge body of TV work and he earned a bit of a name for himself as an expert live, on-air QVC personality with a penchant for trolling ridiculous products. His specific brand of sarcasm makes his bits a true joy to watch.
You can watch new episodes of Deadliest Catch to hear Mike Rowe's trademark voice and see all sorts of crabtastic fishing adventures on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel or Discovery+.