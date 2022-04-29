Rowe is probably best known for his work on the series Dirty Jobs, where he traveled America to give insight into some of the less-glamorous vocations that are vital to the country's economy, plus some gigs that require workers to just get their hands dirty. The show highlighted pig and dairy farms, making "poo pots," looking after penguins, digging wells, peeling cedar logs, and more. Rowe helped to shine a light on just how hard some folks work to earn a living.