Who Overdosed on LSD at JoJo Siwa's Party? The Police Were Called

After JoJo came out to her fans on social media, she introduced us to her girlfriend, Kylie Prew , who also attended JoJo’s Pride party on June 2.

Before things went awry, JoJo posted a picture with her partner with a caption that read, “Happy Pride month! It’s time to celebrate being who you are and loving who you wanna love! It really has been the best five months of my life truly being exactly who I am and finding love has been the best part of it all. I love this human so much. I’m so happy.”

We're hoping everyone's OK and JoJo's future Pride celebrations end much happier!