The Ross Family Currently Does Not Own Bob Ross Inc. — Here's Who Does

The Joy of Painting icon Bob Ross created a wholesome empire built on "happy accidents" and peaceful moments painting, but the story behind his soothing painting videos is a lot murkier than it appears. In the new Netflix documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, the messy struggle for control over the empire built on his image is played out for new and old fans of his content to see — and it's not as pretty as his paintings.

Who owns Bob Ross Inc. now? The answer might surprise you.