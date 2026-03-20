Has Steinberger Made a Deal With the Devil? OpenAI Now Owns Openclaw "We both share the same vision." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 20 2026, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: OpenClaw

OpenClaw's software functionality is hurtling us even closer to the existential threat of having computer programs run every aspect of our lives. Yes, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other AI assistants are being used by folks to craft and edit their job resumes and even do their homework assignments for them. And there's a slew of AI video tools people have been using to create memes, movie scenes, or scam people into believing they're having an internet affair with Brad Pitt.

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OpenClaw has managed to gain a user base due to its promise to deliver actions that don't require prompts. I.e., giving it access to your devices so it can actively send emails, manage your calendar appointments, check you in for flights, and clear your email inbox. This has led a lot of folks to wonder: Who owns the service?

Who owns OpenClaw?

On Feb. 14, 2026, Peter Steinberger, the creator of OpenClaw AI, penned a blog post explaining his decision to partner with OpenAI. He stated that his initial "goal was to have fun and inspire people." This prospect, however, doesn't include building a large company.

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Steinberger stated that this was never his intention, which is why he ultimately decided to join the OpenAI team while ensuring that "OpenClaw stays open source and [is] given the freedom to flourish." However, his decision to do so has already been met with criticism from those online.

Source: MEGA

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This Medium post claims that "open source [projects were] never safe from a billion-dollar offer." It also goes on to state that this isn't just another media acquisition story, but a significant development in the tech world at large. That's because "the most valuable AI company on the planet realize[d] that community-built tools are outpacing ... billion-dollar research labs."

Reuters also opined on the potential security risks that OpenClaw and similar AI software pose when given free rein to act on behalf of users when it comes to personal and sensitive data. The outlet wrote: "China's industry ministry warn[s] ... the open-source AI agent could pose significant security risks when improperly configured."

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Furthermore, Chinese government authorities believe that OpenClaw users may ultimately be "expose[d] to cyberattacks and data breaches." For others, Steinberger's decision to partner with OpenAI has been decried as his making a deal with the devil.

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A separate Medium post by Derick David indicates that the company is forcing employees who are leaving the business to sign deals that prevent them from ever criticizing OpenAI. If they don't, they could lose any vested equity they have in OpenAI.

well i’ve been using openclaw with openai auth because they’re more lenient on it but like I said it’s pretty much worthless. i’ve implemented agent structure had opus read through everything and basically set it all up, but i’ve accomplished nothing and if I don’t tell it what… — barney (@barneyxbt) March 19, 2026 Source: X | @barneyxbt

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On March 3, 2026, Futurism published an article highlighting how hordes of folks "are uninstalling ChatGPT as anti-OpenAI sentiment" has fomented online. The source of this particular outrage came after company CEO Sam Altman announced that it was working with the Department of Defense.