Scrolling Just Got a Whole Lot Easier: Instagram Reels Now Have a Pause Button The Instagram Reels pause button is part of the social media app’s overall pivot from just photos to broader visual content. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 19 2026, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash / Brett Jordan

We’ve all had that experience of scrolling on Instagram and coming across a Reel that we wish we could pause. Sure, the app always allowed users to press down on the Reel, and it would pause for as long as one’s finger was held in place. But for those of us whose hands aren’t so steady, who want to read captions, take screenshots, or simply be hands-free to go about our day without losing our place in the Reel we were watching, Instagram has finally heard our plea.

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As of March 18, 2026, Instagram has enabled users to pause and play Reels with a single tap of a button. This update makes for a more user-friendly experience and allows Instagram to remain in competition with social media rivals. It’s worth noting that some Instagram users may have had this update for longer, as it’s been in testing since 2025. However, the fact that the change is now available to everyone isn’t well-known, leaving many users wondering how to access this feature.

Source: Unsplash / Claudio Schwarz

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How does Instagram’s new pause button for Reels work?

To pause a Reel on Instagram, simply tap anywhere on the Reel exactly as you would to pause previously, but there’s no longer a need to hold your finger down on the screen. When you’re ready to hit play, tap the Reel again to unpause.

Understandably, there’s some confusion about that same tapping motion used to mute and unmute a Reel’s audio. Now, there’s a separate speaker button on each Reel. Tapping that will mute and unmute the Reel, exactly as tapping anywhere on it used to do before.

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Instagram users’ reactions are surprising.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @Franky Bernstein

It’s impossible to please everyone — especially on the internet — and not even the social media apps themselves are immune from the controversy they promote. While many people have expressed satisfaction with the app update, others aren’t so pleased.

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A large number of users have pointed out that Instagram is late to the party, while others claim the new feature doesn’t work for them. Overwhelmingly, users have expressed confusion, as those who were part of the earlier testing group wonder what the "new" update is. Meanwhile, those who are new to the pause button may not understand why they’re seemingly the last to get the update.

Instagram is shifting its focus.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @Adam Mosseri

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The ability to pause Instagram Reels with a single tap is part of the social media app’s overall pivot from just photos to broader visual content. With TikTok as a direct competitor, Instagram execs have expressed a desire to focus more on improving and expanding their Reels feature in the coming years.