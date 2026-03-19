Why Do You Keep Waking up at 3 a.m.? Why It Happens More Often Than You Think Over 35 percent of adults wake up during the night — and 3AM tends to be one of the most common times it happens. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 19 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Pexels

It’s 3 a.m. You’re awake. Again. It might feel like this is happening for no reason, or you just have the worst luck in the world. According to the National Library of Medicine, however, 35.5 percent of adults wake up at least three nights a week. The same study also reports that 23 percent of adults wake up at least once a week. So, this definitely isn’t just a you problem.

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Still, that doesn’t make waking up two or three hours before your alarm is set to go off and not being able to go back to sleep any less frustrating. Surely there has to be a reason why so many people find themselves awake at three in the morning, right? Then, why do I keep waking up at 3 a.m.? Turns out, there are a lot of different reasons that could be causing it. Keep reading as we explore some of the more common ones.

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Why do I keep waking up at 3 a.m.? It often comes down to your sleep cycles.

According to the National Library of Medicine, your body moves through sleep in cycles that last about 90 minutes. Early in the night, those cycles are deeper and harder to interrupt. As the night and your sleep progress, you don’t sleep as deeply. Around roughly 3 a.m. (assuming you go to bed around 10 or 11 p.m.), you’re spending more time in a lighter REM sleep cycle. That means it takes less to wake you up — a noise, a change in temperature, or even your own thoughts.

There’s also something happening inside your body while you are sleeping, according to The Sleep Foundation. Between about 2 and 3 a.m., your body starts increasing cortisol — the hormone that helps you wake up. It’s supposed to be a gentle nudge. If you are stressed or anxious, however, this gentle nudge can feel more like a jolt of energy. When this happens, you are fully awake, and your brain decides now is the perfect time to be productive. Anyone who has experienced this knows it can be next to impossible to get back to sleep afterwards.

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Your habits and environment matter more than you think.

Sometimes the issue isn’t internal — it’s what’s around you. Light from outside, background noise, or even a room that’s slightly too warm can interrupt sleep more easily during those lighter stages.

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Then, there are your everyday habits. Drinking alcohol before bed, eating too late, or going too long without food can all play a role. Even something as simple as drinking water late at night can lead to a wake-up call your body won’t ignore. Furthermore, are you someone who enjoys a nap during the day? That could also be the reason you are finding yourself awake at 3 a.m.

Sometimes your mind really is the problem.

If your mind feels busiest in the middle of the night, you’re not imagining it. When everything else is quiet, your thoughts tend to get louder. Stress, anxiety, and even mild worry can pull you out of sleep and keep you there. For some people, it’s a quick wake-up. For others, it turns into lying there replaying conversations or planning tomorrow’s to-do list.

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It’s a tough cycle — because the more you stress about being awake, the harder it becomes to fall back asleep. Before you know it, you’ve fallen into a vicious cycle you can’t get out of.

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Sometimes there’s a bigger reason behind it.

If it’s happening occasionally, it’s usually nothing to worry about. If, however, you find yourself waking up at the same time every single night and feel exhausted during the day … You need to stop searching Google for answers and make a doctor’s appointment.

Sleep conditions like insomnia or sleep apnea can cause you to wake up repeatedly, especially during lighter sleep cycles. Other factors such as physical pain or aging can also hinder your ability to sleep. Fortunately, waking up at 3 a.m. multiple times a week isn’t a reality you have to accept. It also doesn’t mean you have to completely overhaul your routine either. You likely just need to make a few small and consistent changes to see results.

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Try keeping your room cool and day, limiting your alcohol intake, and avoid excessive screen time right before bed. You should also find ways to manage your stress so your thoughts don’t get too loud when you are trying to sleep.