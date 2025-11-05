Details on the Company Behind 'Teen Vogue' and Its Decision to Merge Six staff members were laid off following 'Teen Vogue's restructuring. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 5 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The first physical issue of Teen Vogue magazine came out in 2003. Years later, it would make the permanent shift to an online-only publication geared toward a younger audience than the original Vogue. But after the digital magazine was folded into its flagship magazine, readers wanted to know who owns Teen Vogue and why the decision was made to end the outlet as it once stood.

Obviously, Vogue came first, and later, Teen Vogue was born for teenage readers who wanted to learn about fashion and celebrity news for a different generation. But the parent company behind Teen Vogue is the same one as Vogue. The decision to fold Teen Vogue into Vogue's website came from high up on the chain, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Source: GoFundMe Teen Vogue's former staff and editor-in-chief

Who owns 'Teen Vogue'?

The parent company of Teen Vogue is Condé Nast, a media company that lays claim to plenty of other high-profile outlets in print and online. It's the giant behind brands like Allure, Glamour, GQ, and Vanity Fair, among many others. Although Teen Vogue isn't gone for good, and is instead now part of Vogue online, it's a blow for readers who can't quite understand what ushered in the change.

According to Vogue, Teen Vogue will maintain its voice and message, but it will be more accessible online to Vogue readers and vice versa for readers of the sister publication. However, according to NPR, six staff members were laid off following the merger, and editor-in-chief Versha Sharma is leaving, too. Vogue editor-in-chief Chloe Malle will lead coverage for the other publication on Vogue's website.

depressed at the teen vogue news, there's going to be nothing left for youth/teens to reach for when they are curious about news and issues, whether it's about fashion or politics or pop culture — kelsey barnes (@kelseyjbarnes) November 3, 2025

Chloe said, per Vogue, "I remember when Teen Vogue launched, I read every page on the bus home from cross-country practice. I loved it then and I love and respect it now and am committed to continuing and supporting its point of view and sensibility." Vogue also reported that young readers and their engagement helped make Teen Vogue successful in its digital form. The hope may be for some of that success to transfer over to Vogue's website with the merger.

'Teen Vogue's editor-in-chief shared a GoFundMe for former staffers.

Although Teen Vogue's editor-in-chief Versha was not reportedly laid off with the other staff members, Versha posted a statement on Instagram about exiting the publication as well. She wrote that she will leave the company after a short time following the end of Teen Vogue as its own entity.

"I am so incredibly proud of the work we've done and what we accomplished," she wrote. "Our journalism has won major awards. We put diverse faces and bodies on our covers, explored everything from sustainability in fashion to the fight for abortion rights and bodily autonomy, and sought to empower and elevate people changing the game across industries. We tell stories that no one else does, because we understand the power of being seen."