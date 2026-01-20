Valentino Garavani Didn’t Own His Famous Brand Before He Died — Who Owns Valentino Now? The illustrious designer passed away at 93 in January 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 20 2026, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Renowned fashion designer Valentino Garavani was known for his dedication to making his innovative mark on the fashion industry. In the 1960s, he and his longtime business and personal partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, created his eponymous fashion house, which became a hub for shoes, bags, eyewear, and fragrances. The line also included many pieces designed in his signature "Valentino Red" color.

Valentino built his brand from the ground up, and it became one of the most sought-after brands in pop culture history. However, before he died in January 2026, he wasn't the sole owner of his company, and hadn't been for over two decades. So, who owns the Valentino brand? Here's the scoop.

Who owns the Valentino brand?

Valentino hasn't owned his eponymous brand since the late '90s. According to CNN Style, he sold the company in 1998 to the Italian conglomerate HdP for some $300 million. Although the sale meant Valentino was no longer the sole decision maker regarding his company, he remained attached to the brand by working as a designer for the company for another decade.

In 2008, he retired from the industry altogether after 45 years, marking the end of one of the longest careers in fashion. The occasion was marked with a star-studded fashion show at the Musée Rodin in Paris. During the show, the models wore dresses styled in Valentino's signature red color.

According to The Hill, Valentino is now owned by Qatar’s Mayhoola for Investments. Mayhoola bought the company in 2012 and controls a 70 percent stake in it. In 2023, Mayhoola went into a strategic partnership with French luxury giant Kering, which owns 30 percent with an option to take full control in 2028 or 2029. Richard Bellini was named CEO last September.

According to Kering's website, the partnership was created to "further support the brand elevation strategy implemented by Valentino [former] CEO Jacopo Venturini under the ownership of Mayhoola, which turned it into one of the most admired luxury houses in the world."

Mayhoola for Investments injected millions into Valentino in 2024.

Mayhoola for Investments, a company owned an operated by Qatar's royal family, has invested quite a chunk of change in Valentino's success. In November 2025, the firm partnered with Kering to create a €100 million ($117 million) capital injection into Valentino. According to Modaes, the injection came after Valentino defaulted on the covenants of a €530 million loan with a pool of several banks, signed in 2024. The following year, the company appointed a new CEO, Mayhoola's former managing director, Riccardo Bellini.