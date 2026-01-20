Inside Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Deal and the Role He Has With the Basketball Team Mark Cuban made a billion-dollar deal involving the Mavericks. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 20 2026, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

To some, he will always be one of the key investors on Shark Tank, but that's because Mark Cuban has made a lifelong career out of investments and deals that have earned him stakes in different sports teams and other business endeavors. One of those includes Mark's former majority stake in the ownership of the Dallas Mavericks, but does he still own the team?

Mark is also one of the founders of Harbinger Sports Partners, a group of investors dedicated to owning small stakes in numerous sports teams. Clearly, that is where the money is in some ways. For years, Mark's role in the ownership of the Mavericks was a big part of his life. So, where does he stand as a decision-maker for the team now?

Does Mark Cuban still own the Dallas Mavericks?

In 2000, Mark bought the Mavericks for $280 million. 20 years later, he spoke to the NBA about his plans for the team. At the time, he said that he planned to stick with the team for years to come and that he had no plans to sell. However, in 2023, Mark sold a majority stake in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families. Per NBC News, they run the Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Mark sold his majority stake in the company for $3.5 billion and maintained 27 percent of a minority share. He also still had control over basketball operations, he said at the time, so he was still in the orbit of the team and its owners. But now, because of the deal, Mark is no longer the majority owner of the Mavericks, more than 20 years after he acquired the team. And in August 2025, he opened up about the reality of that basketball operations clause.

Mark Cuban: "If I had any influence, the trade wouldn't happen. I was just as dumbfounded as everybody else. After I sold the Mavericks, the new owner Patrick Dumont decided that 'Ok, in Nico we trust.' So, here we are."



Via Reddit pic.twitter.com/0pcMwJw6UD — Kirk Henderson (@KirkSeriousFace) March 21, 2025

Mark appeared on the DLLS Sports podcast and revealed that he was not given the promised control over basketball operations, as he had been told he would at the time of the sale in 2023. "Like I said before, there was a clause in there that gave me the right to be in every meeting, every trade discussion, everything, and the NBA took that out," he revealed. As an owner of a sports team, an investor has the ability to make big decisions for the team and for its future. For Mark, his minority ownership means less of an impact on the team, but he still maintains some ownership with his shares.

Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont have controlling shares of the Mavericks now.

Both Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont are high-profile investors in and outside of Las Vegas. Patrick is the president and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., according to its website. Patrick and members of his family have controlling shares of the Dallas Mavericks, and Patrick is often referred to as the team's governor, which is another word used for team owners in the sport.

Dallas Mavericks new majority owners Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont are here for Mavs - Suns game. pic.twitter.com/ipt9RT6Sve — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) February 23, 2024