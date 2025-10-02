Mark Cuban Is Pretty Outspoken About His Politics — Is He a Trump Supporter? "You know, we hang out. He's fun to hang around. He's got a great personality, he's charismatic." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 2 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Back in November 2017, former Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban spoke at The New York Times DealBook Conference where he said he would consider running for president, reports CNBC. He said the decision was based entirely whether or not his wife and his family would approve of such a hugely disruptive undertaking. Since then, Mark has been asked a few times if he would run for president. As of this writing, he has yet to take the plunge.

In June 2025, Mark was asked by Tim Miller of The Bulwark podcast about a rumor he'd heard. Was it true that Kamala Harris sent Mark VP vetting papers? In other words, was he in the running to be her vice president? Mark was asked, but he declined. In a truly admirable moment of self-awareness, Mark said he wouldn't be very good at being the number two guy. Maybe it was something else. Is Mark Cuban a Trump supporter? Here's what we know.

Mark Cuban is not a Trump supporter.

Mark is not a Trump supporter, though he is totally down to clown with the president. In October 2024, he was asked by Fox Business about his relationship with President Trump and where it all went wrong. "I don't think it went wrong," he told Neil Cavuto. "I mean, if he wants to go to dinner, he wants to have a drink one night. He won't drink, I'll drink. You know, we hang out. He's fun to hang around. He's got a great personality, he's charismatic."

The former owner of the Dallas Mavericks also said he thought Trump was a bad president the first time, and was gonna be worse the second time around. Mark clarified that his opinion had nothing to do with Trump's personality. "It has everything to do with ability," he said. At this point, Mark had already thrown his hat into the Harris/Walz ring and was out on the campaign trail with the then-Vice President. That makes Trump very angry.

Mark was asked about Trump following a post he made to Truth Social dated Oct. 19, 2024, in which the president called the former Shark Tank judge a loser. The president went on to say that when he was in the White House the first time, he wouldn't take Mark's calls because he said the entrepreneur is a "loser." Trump also accused Mark of being a weak and pathetic bully who has nothing going on.

Mark wanted to run for president as an independent.

When Mark teased about running for president, he said he would do it as an independent. "I think there is an incremental value for setting up an independent candidacy, said Mark back in 2017. "The benefit of being an independent is you go right to the golden ticket time, if I get enough support in the polls then I get to participate in the debates." For him it was less about political views and more about strategy, though he did reveal he would run as a Republican before running as a Democrat.