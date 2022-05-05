'Station 19' Fans Are Curious About the Return of Andy's Mom Elena — Can She Be Trusted?

It's interesting that Season 5, Episode 16 of Station 19 (titled "Death and the Maiden") is airing three days before Mother's Day. Things are incredibly complicated for Andy Herrera (Jaine Lee Ortiz), who is about to be on trial for manslaughter after she accidentally killed the man who assaulted her.

Beyond the obvious stress that comes with that, Andy's mother has once again resurfaced. That situation is more complex than a carbohydrate. What do we know about her mother, Elena (played by actress Patricia de Leon)? Let's dive into this quasi-Mother's Day quandary.