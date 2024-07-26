Home > Entertainment > Movies [SPOILER] Plays Lady Deadpool in One of 'Deadpool & Wolverine's' Many Cameos Lady Deadpool is one of many Deadpool variants making an appearance in the film. By Joseph Allen Published Jul. 26 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Disney

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool & Wolverine is probably the most anticipated movie of summer 2024. As the only Marvel movie for the entire year, it has a fair amount of weight on its shoulders, in part because it's also the pivot point that will introduce many of the Fox (including the X-Men and Deadpool) characters more firmly into this universe.

Article continues below advertisement

The movie has also been highly anticipated because it promised to include a huge number of cameos. Now that the movie is in theaters, we're ready to break down one of the most anticipated. Namely, who is behind that mask as Lady Deadpool?

Source: Disney

Article continues below advertisement

Who plays Lady Deadpool in 'Deadpool & Wolverine?'

Because the movie sees Deadpool and Wolverine moving through many different multiverses, it makes sense that we would get to see a wide array of different cameos from actors both expected and unexpected. Lady Deadpool has been heavily hinted at in the trailers, but those trailers have been careful to conceal her face so that we don't know who might be behind the mask.

Now, we know that Ryan Reynolds's wife Blake Lively is the woman behind the role. This is not a huge surprise for fans, as Blake was one of the most common guesses because of her existing connections to one of the film's stars. Although Lively's voice is heard in the film, we never actually see her face. Her cameo comes during a moment when Wade Wilson and Logan are confronted with an army of Deadpool variants, with Lady Deadpool being one of them.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, Lively is not the only famous face hiding behind one of those masks. Matthew McConaughey also makes a voice cameo as Cowboy Deadpool, and although we don't see his face, we do get to hear his signature Texas accent. Of course, this is also the moment when Wade and Logan meet Peggy the Dog as Dogpool, who really steals the show from every other variant in the film.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is tracking like a major success.

Marvel's fate at the box office has been a little less predictable in the years since Avengers: Endgame smashed box office records. While the studio has had some successes in years since, the movies have not all performed the way Marvel movies once did, suggesting some fatigue with the ongoing saga.

In spite of this turmoil, though, the tracking for Deadpool & Wolverine suggested that the movie could open to between $160 and $170 million. The movie made between $35 and $40 million in Thursday night previews, which is on par with those numbers and could suggest the movie will end up somewhere a little bit higher.