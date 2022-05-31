Who Plays Lino in the CW's 'Tom Swift'? Actor Donovin Miller Teases Character's "Identity Crisis" (EXCLUSIVE)
There's another mystery to be solved!
A brand new Nancy Drew spinoff series is coming to the CW. The drama series, aptly titled Tom Swift, captures the mind-blowing adventures of the slick and stylish inventor who first appeared in Season 2, Episode 15 of Nancy Drew.
Donovin Miller, the actor who portrays Tom's outgoing cousin and adoptive brother, spoke exclusively with Distractify about Lino's relationship with his older bro, the complications brought on by the sudden disappearance of Tom's dad, and more.
Meet Donovin Miller, the actor who portrays Lino in 'Tom Swift.'
Despite his young age, Donovin has already compiled an impressive portfolio. Donovin skyrocketed to fame with Wes's role on Chicken Girls and Rooney's Last Roll. Fans will also recognize him from Diary of a Future President, where he starred as CJ. Donovin spilled the details on Lino's character arc, his relationship with Tom, and the mind-blowing adventures they go on to triumph over an Illuminati-esque group.
A happy-go-lucky kid, Lino has different strengths than his science-buff brother, Tom. "[Lino] is very athletic, so there are certain things that Tom is completely against that Lino is really into," Donovin said. "And I think we will see a lot of that throughout ... the first few episodes of Tom Swift."
As Donovin teased, Lino's relationship with Tom will be put to the test in Season 1 of Tom Swift. "There's a lot of that kind of brotherly love relationship ... going on, where ... I think they come to realize that everything isn't going to be perfect and all glammed up, and ... they deal with certain emotional things and traumatic things that need to be addressed but ultimately resolve it in a healthy way that family kind of ends up doing," the actor stated.
According to Donovin, Lino will be forced to tackle the emotional impact of his upbringing, telling us, "Lino's pretty much primary personal challenge is kind of sort of reminiscent of an identity crisis. On the surface, he is the fun-loving kid who kind of uplifts everyone, keeps everyone grounded, and still has a fun, light charisma about himself, but beneath that there is that sense of longing because he doesn't really know where he belongs."
In the series, fans come to learn that Lino was adopted by the Swift family when he was very young. Throughout Season 1, his character will begin to question why.
"He never really questioned it before, but there was always that sense of emptiness within him that he begins to question throughout Season 1 of Tom Swift, and he does some very fun and explorative things to discover where he comes from and why everything ended up the way it did," he teased.
With his parents not in his life, Donovin revealed that Lino will start to "branch out on his own."
Will Lino find the answers he seeks about what happened to his biological parents?
Season 1 of Tom Swift premieres on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.