Who Plays Lino in the CW's 'Tom Swift'? Actor Donovin Miller Teases Character's "Identity Crisis" (EXCLUSIVE)

There's another mystery to be solved!

A brand new Nancy Drew spinoff series is coming to the CW. The drama series, aptly titled Tom Swift, captures the mind-blowing adventures of the slick and stylish inventor who first appeared in Season 2, Episode 15 of Nancy Drew.

Donovin Miller, the actor who portrays Tom's outgoing cousin and adoptive brother, spoke exclusively with Distractify about Lino's relationship with his older bro, the complications brought on by the sudden disappearance of Tom's dad, and more.