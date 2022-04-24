We all know that actors, especially good ones who are in demand, play multiple roles with multiple production companies that appear in a variety of different films, on different streaming services, and on different TV networks.

However, we can't help but feel like we've stumbled across some type of easter egg whenever we see someone in a new show that we're watching who we've spotted in another series before.

And a lot of The Flight Attendant fans who are tuning in for Season 2 have found themselves asking, "wait, who plays Marco? And haven't I seen him before?"