Meet Jesi Le Rae, the Actress and Model Playing Medusa in the New Amazon Commercial

First released Dec. 25, 2021, Amazon's latest commercial pays homage to an iconic story from Greek mythology, the curious tale of Medusa.

As one of the Gorgons, which are monstrous women with snakes growing out of their scalp and a strange tongue situation going on, Medusa is mostly featured in harrowing tales. The only mortal Gorgon, Medusa is able to turn those who look at her into stone. What creative direction does the Amazon commercial take? Who plays Medusa?