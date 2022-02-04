This 'Criminal Minds' Alum Will Portray Sophie's Mom on 'HIMYF'

This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of How I Met Your Father.

Hilary Duff has finally returned to the small screen with the premiere of How I Met Your Father, the standalone sequel to the early 2000s sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Playing Sophie, a 29-year-old photographer navigating dating in NYC, Hilary's character has to confront her upbringing in Episode 5 when her mother comes to visit. Who plays Sophie's mom on the sitcom?