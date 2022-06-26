Yep, That’s a ‘Boy Meets World’ Star You Saw in the ‘Animal Kingdom’ Premiere

Later in that premiere episode, “1992,” Deran makes short work of the influencers, hitting one in the face with a bottle and telling him and his buddy that if they ever come back to Oceanside, they’re going to have “some real issues.”

And in the next episode, “Rise,” Tre gives Deran a surfboard to show his appreciation. “It’s good to have somebody looking out for us locals again with your mom gone,” he says.