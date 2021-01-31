Wendy Williams Opened up About the Sexual Assault Depicted in Her Lifetime Movie

Ricky Tony, played by Shadowhunters actor Nykeem Provo, is a character in the Lifetime movie. After his radio interview with Williams, Ricky Tony invites her to a party, saying he just needs to stop at his hotel to change first. In his hotel room, he gives her a drink.

“I didn’t have a clue,” Williams, played by The Oval actress Ciera Payton, says via voiceover narration. “I thought this cute, talented music guy was going to be my boyfriend.”

But then Ricky Tony disrobes and sexually assaults Williams, ignoring her pleas for him to stop.

“Back then, they called that date rape,” the biopic version of Williams says. “It was rape. It was also the last time anyone was ever going to tell me to ‘shh.’”