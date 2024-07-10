Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Who Votes on the ESPY Awards Every Year? You Could Cast Your Own Vote — Here's How! Almost no one knows who wins until the ceremony begins! By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 10 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET Source: ABC

It's that time of year again for the ESPY Awards, otherwise simply known as the ESPYs, which stands for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly. This annual awards ceremony sees ESPN celebrate outstanding achievements in the world of sports. Individual athletes are eligible for awards, but the EPSYs also provides highlights and nominations for amazing sports moments and plays as well as overall team performances. The ceremony also donates a portion of ESPY ticket sales to charitable organizations.

Article continues below advertisement

The ESPYs have been held since 1993, making the ceremony over 30 years old. While it used to air on ESPN itself, the show was added to ABC's broadcast in 2015. But no matter where the ceremony is held and who's broadcasting the results, the ESPYs continue to celebrate sports and athletes as always. But how are the winners decided every year? You may be surprised to know that your vote counts more than it does in most other award shows. Here's what you should know about voting in the ESPYs.

Article continues below advertisement

You can cast votes for the ESPYs up until right before the show!

The ESPYs take place every summer, though the date often changes between June and July. Interestingly enough, the nominees aren't typically announced until a few weeks before the actual show. Once they are announced, though, you can take an active part in the selection process. Voting is completely public and available online through fan ballots. Though the nominees themselves are determined by a separate panel, you're free to vote for your favorite athletes when they're revealed.

Voting has been public since the show's inception. In the past, the voting process specifically allowed sports writers, sports broadcasters, sports executives, ESPN personalities, and other sports figures to vote. After 2004, however, it was basically made completely public with no need for overt credentials to cast a vote. Cast your vote here!

Article continues below advertisement

Voting for the 2024 ESPYs is open right now!

If you're interested in voting for the 2024 ceremony, you still have time! As of this writing, the polls are still open and will close at 5 p.m. EST on July 11, right before the ESPYs themselves begin. This year's event is hosted by tennis superstar Serena Williams. Some of the nominees include Olympic gold-winning gymnast Simone Biles, rising basketball star Caitlin Clark, and LA Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

Nominees announced for The 2024 @ESPYS presented by Capital One as fan voting begins



📋 Full list of nominees: https://t.co/VHigPAZPVZ



🗳️ Fan voting ➡️ https://t.co/XUaXCgMLiv



More: https://t.co/En6pu5ScNp



The 2024 ESPYS - hosted by Serena Williams

🏆 July 11 | 8p ET | ABC pic.twitter.com/kAbwUPEEHa — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 26, 2024