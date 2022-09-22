Who Was Anna on 'Chicago P.D.'? Her Role in the Series, Explained

Season 9 of Chicago P.D. had its twists and turns, but nothing was more shocking than the events of the May 2022 season finale. Audiences were introduced to the character of Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), a confidential informant for Voight (Jason Beghe), before her role in an investigation spiraled out of hand.

Who was Anna on Chicago P.D.? And what happened to her? Here's what you need to know.