'Extraction' Viewers Just Want to Know Who the Guy at the End Is (SPOILERS)

In it, Chris plays a mercenary by the name of Tyler Rake who's been hired by an Indian gangster to rescue his son from a Bengali drug lord.

While the film employs a familiar action movie trope, it approaches it in a novel way, which is encapsulated by one question surrounding the film's finale: who was the guy at the end?

So, was the guy at the end of 'Extraction?'

So here's what went down: Tyler is led to believe that Saju in Bangledesh betrayed Ovi Mahajan Sr. (the boy's dad) and kidnapped the kid because he's a nefarious, ne'er-do-well. As it turns out, however, Saju cared about Ovi Jr. and wanted to protect the boy after all. Ovi Sr. planned to have his son extracted by Tyler for a large sum of money.

If Ovi Sr.'s plan went ahead without a hitch, then that would certainly be the case. He gave Tyler the first half of his payment at the top of the job and told him that the rest would be delivered once his son was brought back to him alive. The thing is, he didn't have enough cash for the second installment and planned to just kill Tyler the second his son was delivered to him. Straight gangster stuff.

