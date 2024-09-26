Distractify
Who Was Unmasked? Find out Who Went Home on Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer' (SPOILERS)

Discover the latest updates on the celebrity contestants who were sent packing on Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer.'

Chess Piece, Strawberry Shorcake, and Ship from 'The Masked Singer.'
Source: Fox

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Masked Singer.

Season 12 of The Masked Singer officially kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, and with it came new masks! This year's costumes are as wild and creative as ever, but the big secret of which A-lister is hiding behind them won't be unveiled until they get the boot.

No need to worry, though! We're keeping an exciting running list of all the jaw-dropping reveals this season, so make sure to swing by after each new episode to see who's been unmasked. With that said, let the guessing games begin!

Leaf Sheep — John Elway

John Elway was unmasked as Leaf Sheep on 'The Masked Singer.'
Source: Fox

The first character eliminated in Season 12 of The Masked Singer is Leaf Sheep, and the big reveal is none other than NFL Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway! Of all the judges, only Ken Jeong managed to guess correctly.

When asked why he decided to join the competition, John told host Nick Cannon, "I'm not sure, I was definitely not in my comfort zone. But, you know, I'm in retirement now. I had the opportunity and took advantage of it."

As the show wrapped up, he added, "I think all the grandkids will be happy to see Poppy jump out of the Leaf Sheep."

Who will be unmasked next? Make sure to tune into new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox to find out! Stream the next day on Hulu.

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

