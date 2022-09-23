The Winner of 'Alone: Frozen' Has Made History

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of Alone: Frozen on HISTORY.

In HISTORY series Alone: Frozen, six previous winners of the survival show Alone test their skills on the frosty North Atlantic coast of the Canadian wilderness. Not only do they have to battle the elements but they have to battle each other in a fight to last 50 days and win a $500,000 cash prize.

Now, the brutal season has concluded, and fans want to know: Who won Alone: Frozen?