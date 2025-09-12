Charlie Kirk May Have Focused Efforts on USA, but His Death Has Spurred Many International Leaders to Speak Up "He was a great champion of our shared roots and values." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 12 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: YouTube /Charlie Kirk

As the founder of Turning Point: USA and one of conservative media's most outspoken advocates, Charlie Kirk was a guiding light for those on the right for many years. His consistent championing of far-right causes and hot takes on issues that stirred controversy made him a natural leader for the conservative movement in the United States.

However, Kirk's influence reached far beyond the shores of America. Following his death on Sept. 10, 2025, international leaders weighed in on his loss and the impact he made in the world. Here's why they had something to say about someone who was so clearly focused on the United States in his efforts.

Source: YouTube / @Charlie Kirk Charlie Kirk interviews Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why are international leaders talking about Charlie Kirk, whose work was focused on America?

Love him or hate him, it's undeniable that Kirk was a force in American politics. Although he was not himself a politician, he weighed in on topics both foreign and domestic and encouraged conservatives to move ever further to the right, promoting debate while championing causes that silenced the voices of transgender and gay people, as well as minorities. But his work drew the attention of leaders across the pond, too.

Kirk was stoutly pro-Israel and was often considered to be the voice of a new generation of conservatives, as reflected in the praise he received from international leaders following his passing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighed in on Kirk's legacy following his passing, praising his pro-Israel efforts and saying, "He was a great champion of our shared roots and values" (via AP News). Hungarian dictator Viktor Orbán weighed on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "We lost a true defender of faith and freedom," while blasting "the hate-mongering left."

And even Britain's left-leaning Labour Party Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his thoughts on Kirk's passing, saying that it was "heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband." He added, "We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear — there can be no justification for political violence" (via AP News).

Source: YouTube /Fox News Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses Charlie Kirk's legacy.

Charlie's alleged assassin was caught, raising new questions.

In the wake of Kirk's passing, a number of leaders immediately blamed "left-wing hate" for his death, with some saying that the shooter was "pro-transgender rights" and that he was a pawn of left-leaning politics. And then he was allegedly captured, and the whole story blew wide open.

A 22-year-old Southern Utah man named Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to the crime after his father recognized him on the FBI's wanted notices and convinced his son to turn himself in, CBS News reports.

While it's unclear what the alleged shooter's motives might have been, social media posts from those who appear to be his family seem to suggest that he belonged to a right-leaning, pro-President Donald Trump family, raising many questions.

