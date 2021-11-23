Plumbers Always Have a Lot of Work to Do After Thanksgiving

Holidays are supposed to be wonderful times of the year where we take a break after working our butts off to have some time to sit and think about the things we cherish most in life. It's a great feeling to toil after your dreams, then sit with your loved ones as you all chow down on some grub.

But oftentimes, the day after a holiday can have some serious implications. Have you ever wondered why plumbers are so busy the day after Thanksgiving?