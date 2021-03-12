Is It the Early 2000s Again? Pokémon Cards Are Selling out Everywhere

If you have a ton of plastic sleeves packed with a specific brand of Pocket Monster memorabilia collecting dust in a binder somewhere, then you may want to get those bad boys out and on the open market.

That's because Pokémon cards are making a comeback in a huge way thanks to the efforts of YouTubers and influencers who are getting back into buying, trading, and selling these things on the internet. But why are they back in style and sold out everywhere?