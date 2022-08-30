Some Twitter Users Can't See Sensitive Content, but There's a Setting to Fix That
Every social media platform has some sort of filter or censor which is designed to keep certain pieces of content from being distributed widely across the site. While those warnings are a smart way to control the kinds of content that are posted on a platform like Twitter, some users have recently noticed that they can't see potentially sensitive content that's posted on the social media site.
Why can't I see sensitive content on Twitter?
If you've tried to see sensitive content on Twitter, it's likely you've come up against a warning label that's for "potentially sensitive content ... such as violence or nudity." That content warning is hard for some users to get past, but it exists in part because Twitter is a little less censorious than a platform like Facebook, which has much tighter rules around what types of content are allowed.
Typically, the warnings say something along the lines of, “This media may contain sensitive material,” “This profile may include potentially sensitive content,” or, “The following media includes potentially sensitive content.”
Users without Twitter accounts will likely have to set one up in order to see this content, but those who already have an account can turn these filters off themselves.
Here's how you can see sensitive content on Twitter.
To disable the sensitive content warning, you'll need to navigate to the privacy settings on your Twitter account. These settings are available on Android devices but aren't available on iOS devices. As a result, you'll have to make the changes from a browser if you want them to be reflected on your mobile apps for iOS.
To change your privacy settings, click on the "More" heading on the side navigation bar if you're using Twitter on a browser. From there, select the "Settings and privacy" option from the menu that pops up. Then, choose "Privacy and safety" from the left-hand navigation bar, and click on "Content you see" on the right side of your screen. Next, click on the box near the top of the screen that says "Display Media That May Contain Sensitive Content," and make sure it's checked.
If the box is checked, you should no longer see warnings that prevent you from accessing potentially sensitive content on Twitter. Once this change has been made on a desktop, it should be reflected in all of your other Twitter instances where you're logged in to the same account.
Here's how to enable sensitive content in search.
Sensitive content is usually hidden from Twitter searches as well, but that setting can be enabled in a similar way to enabling sensitive content more generally. First, navigate to "Content you see" again and then click on "Search settings." Once you're in "Search settings," just unclick "Hide Sensitive Content."
Once you've taken that step, you should be able to see sensitive content both in your own searches and on Twitter more generally. You may wind up seeing a bit of nudity or violence, but if you've turned off those settings, that's exactly what you've asked for.