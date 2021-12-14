Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He "Owns" the Bears and Always Will

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He "Owns" the Bears and Always WillBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 14 2021, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made quite the stir in 2021. From spontaneously announcing his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley to no longer wanting to play for Green Bay to testing positive for COVID-19 and sarcastically stating he had COVID toes, he's been in the news a lot recently.
Nevertheless, Aaron made headlines again after the Packers beat the Chicago Bears in Week 6 of the NFL season. After their fifth straight win and Aaron's 22nd victory against the Bears, Aaron turned to the stands and screamed that he owns the Bears and always will.
What does that even mean? Why did Aaron say that? Let's find out!
Why did Aaron Rodgers say he owns the Chicago Bears?
If you're not familiar with sports lingo, then you might've thought Aaron Rodgers meant he literally owns the Bears — like, that he really has some sort of ownership over the NFL franchise. However, when Aaron shouted from the field, he meant he metaphorically owns the Bears.
After running in for a touchdown, Aaron Rodgers celebrated with his teammates. Fox thankfully caught Aaron's rant, which consisted of the quarterback yelling, "All my f--king life, I own you. I still own you. I still own you," to Bears fans.
Pretty random, right? Well, Aaron revealed that Bears supporters provoked his tirade.
"Sometimes you black out on the field, in a good way," Aaron said in a post-game interview. "But I looked up in the stands, and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. So I'm not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next."
Two months later, the Packers and Bears faced off once again. But, before the game on Sunday, Dec. 12, Aaron Rodgers stated that he didn't regret saying "I own you" to the Bears fan.
After he confirmed he directed the comment at the crowd, Aaron added, "I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said. We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games."
He added, "At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all."
So, now that we know Aaron was speaking figuratively, let's get down to the real issue — who actually owns the Chicago Bears?
Who owns the Chicago Bears?
Despite his spiel at Soldier Field, Aaron Rodgers does not own the Bears. The person who actually owns the Chicago Bears is Virginia Halas McCaskey.
Per NBC Chicago, the 98-year-old "is the eldest child of former owner George Halas, who left the team to her when he died in 1983." The outlet added, "Her formal title is secretary of the board of directors, but she has control over 80 percent of the organization."
Minority owners of the Chicago Bears include Aon Corp. executive chairman Patrick Ryan and Aon Corp. director Andy McKenna. Together, the pair owns 19.7 percent of the NFL club.