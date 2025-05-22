Why Did Aaron Sanchez Leave 'MasterChef' Ahead of Season 15? Aaron's departure is a somber moment for fans of the show, but his replacement promises some big personality. By Ivy Griffith Published May 22 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Taking your craft to an internationally televised kitchen can be a daunting exercise for the average person. Yet MasterChef contestants do exactly that, whipping up their favorite feasts and dish challenges with millions of pairs of eyes watching every move. Also watching every move: the MasterChef judges.

Who, up until Season 15, counted among their number one chef extraordinaire: Aaron Sanchez. Aaron left the series between Seasons 14 and 15, but why did he choose to depart? Here's what we know about Aaron's decision to leave and why Season 15 promised to be something completely different.

Why did Aaron Sanchez leave 'MasterChef'?

On MasterChef, Aaron is one of those chefs who you know isn't playing around. He's funny, he's charismatic, and he's incredibly skilled. But you can't sneak anything by him, and his expert eye earned respect. So why did he choose to leave?

Unfortunately, we don't have a very solid answer as to why Aaron decided to depart the show. The Chef's Resource blog suggests that he left due to his commitment to Chopped and other projects, but there has been no official announcement as to his reasoning.

Aaron was replaced by Tiffany Derry, who has appeared on Top Chef in the past, reports TV Insider. According to the outlet, Tiffany released a statement expressing her excitement, which reads, "I’m beyond excited to join MasterChef as a judge for Season 15, which is unlike any other. For me, cooking has always been about passion, precision, and heart, and I can’t wait to bring my perspective to the table alongside Gordon and Joe."

It adds, "The season challenges home cook duos in a whole new way, and it was so fun to see them rise to the occasion. Get ready for some incredible food, tough love, and maybe even a little spice!”

Season 15 of 'MasterChef' promised to be something unique.

Of course, Aaron's departure wasn't the only new thing about Season 15. It marked a change in the way the series would run and promised some new and creative approaches to future seasons.

For the first time, Season 15 featured two contestants. They could be couples, mothers and their children, best friends, co-workers, or any duo who wanted to team up to bring home the big win.

According to Newsweek, the Season 15 tag line read, "This season, for the first time in MasterChef history, pairs of home cooks will participate together, in hopes of becoming America's next MasterChefs. From married and dating couples, to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends, and even divorcees – relationships are tested in some of the toughest challenges to date."

While the MasterChef team tries to cook up something new every season, the Season 15 shift showed that they're also willing to think outside of the box and try a whole new format.