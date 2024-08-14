Home > Television > Reality TV > MasterChef Chef Murt From 'MasterChef: Generations' Works His Magic With a Whisk (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Gordon Ramsay is skeptical of Chef Murt's whisking skills. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 14 2024, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 23 of MasterChef features chefs both young and old from all walks of life. They're each labeled as Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, or Generation Z, and they're all supposed to represent their generation of chefs. But they might learn a thing or two from each other in the process. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 14 episode of MasterChef: Generations, Christopher "Murt" Murton, known as Chef Murt, reveals that he learned something from one of the boomer chefs.

While Gordon Ramsay is clearly skeptical of Murt's new way of whisking cake batter, Murt seems intent on making it work for himself. Obviously, the point of the cooking show isn't for the different generations to become besties — there's a prize on the line that no one has forgotten about — but the idea of the younger generation learning from the older chefs is kind of adorable.

Chef Murt uses a technique he learned from one of the older chefs on 'MasterChef: Generations.'

In the clip, as the other chefs work on their respective recipes, Murt uses two hands to hold the handle of a whisk to mix his cake batter. Gordon jokes that Murt looks like he's going to start a fire any second. And the visual is that of someone using two sticks to create friction and start a campfire. But Murt is convinced this technique will work for him.

"One of the boomers told me about this," Murt says, as his hands continue to work the whisk simultaneously. "So I'm trying their technique." While Gordon and the judges seem unconvinced that there's even enough time for Murt to whisk cake batter like this and get the challenge done, he keeps at it. Will it still enable him to finish an entire birthday cake in time? That remains to be seen.

Who is Chef Murt on 'MasterChef: Generations'?

At 28, Murt is one of the younger chefs and one of the Gen Z contestants on MasterChef: Generations. He's a commercial real estate broker, but he also has a passion for cooking. Thus, his participation in Season 23 of the high-pressure cooking show. But just because his chosen profession has nothing to do with food, that doesn't mean he doesn't also have a vested interest in being a chef.