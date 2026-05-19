Why Did Akaash Leave the 'Flagrant' Podcast, and Are There Any Hard Feelings? "We wish that he did not want to do that. But at the same time, you know, it's very hard not to root for your friend." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 19 2026, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @akaashsingh // Instagram / @officialflagrant

Until recently, comedy podcast Flagrant was hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, who have brought the production into immense fame. The two comedians have worked together on the show, alongside producers AlexxMedia and Mark Gagnon, to create a program so influential that it's featured high-profile guests such as President Donald Trump, content creator Mr. Beast, and podcasting legend Joe Rogan.

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However, despite all that success, Akaash has chosen to leave. Fans of Flagrant are left wondering, why did Akaash leave, and what will happen next for both the comedian and the podcast?

Source: Instagram / @akaashsingh // Instagram / @officialflagrant

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Why did Akaash leave the 'Flagrant' podcast?

In a now-viral clip, Andrew took to Flagrant to share why Akaash left. Interestingly, Akaash himself did not appear in the video, sparking fan theories that his departure was less than amicable. Andrew started the video off by praising Akaash's career and telling fans about his recent success in stand-up comedy.

Andrew revealed that things have been "put into perspective" with Akaash's building stand-up career. He continued, "He [Akaash] has made the decision to focus all of his energy on stand-up. He is going to be stepping away from the pod."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @funnieststandup

Andrew went on to call the departure "bittersweet." The comedian also revealed that the decision was not mutual by saying, "We wish that he did not want to do that. But at the same time, you know, it's very hard not to root for your friend literally living his dreams."

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He ended by expressing support for Akaash and encouraging Flagrant fans to do the same. The podcaster called his former colleague's stand-up show "phenomenal," and in a sign of true camaraderie, shared the link to Akaash's website and encouraged viewers to buy tickets to his performance.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @akaashsingh

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Despite Andrew's praise of his former colleague, Flagrant fans were not convinced that Akaash's departure was drama-free. One person commented on the Instagram clip, "The fact he didn’t make a public statement tells me this ended in bad terms." Another agreed, "I like how he couldn't even come on and say it himself." A third speculated, "They got Yoko Ono’ed."

Akaash Singh's wife is at the center of controversy.

For those who may not understand the Yoko Ono reference, Akaash's wife, Jasleen, has unintentionally stirred the pot. As the co-host of her own podcast called The Main Character, Jasleen has participated in self-described "girl talk," much to the ire of fans.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @thejasleensingh

Jasleen's "girl talk" includes revealing personal details about her marriage and highlighting sexual encounters she's had before meeting Akaash. The comedian's fans have perceived some of Jasleen's content as disrespectful to Akaash. Furthermore, the podcasting duo seems to directly contradict each other at times, damaging both their credibility. For example, Akaash claims Jasleen was a virgin when they met, even though she details encounters with other men prior to their relationship.