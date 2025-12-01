Comedian Akaash Singh Responds to Social Media Allegations About "Gold Digger" Wife Akaash said he doesn't think he will find a woman who "rides for him" as hard as Jasleen. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 1 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@akaashsingh

Comedian Akaash Singh and his wife, influencer and podcast host Jasleen Singh, are at the center of some serious social media drama that has some users calling Jasleen a gold digger and others asking Akaash why he married her. Other users have even claimed that the drama is fabricated for the sake of visibility on social media, which we all know equals dollars for content creators.

Whatever the case may be, Akaash has addressed claims against his wife amid her own admissions about her life before she met her now-husband. In some ways, there is a bit of he said/she said involved. But what many who are out of the loop want to know is what happened with Akaash and his wife, and what's the actual origin story of this drama?

Akaash Singh and his wife are at the center of social media drama.

It all started in October 2025 when Jasleen spoke about her sexual history on her Main Character podcast. In the episode, she was candid about how she sees money and said that her husband's money is her money and her own money is also her money. Jasleen received backlash for that, especially given Akaash's success.

But the drama continued when Jasleen seemingly revealed to her fans on social media that she was not a virgin when she and Akaash married. One user shared a video on TikTok where he explains that Akaash allegedly believed his wife was, like him, a virgin when they got married. However, in the same video, the TikTok user shared a clip from one of Jasleen's own videos where she spoke about her past sexual experiences.

@g2malik Akash Singh responds and addresses the allegations around his wife Jasleen. @Akaash Singh ♬ original sound - g2malik

In the clip, Jasleen says she sometimes gets "painfully nostalgic for college." She then goes into how there was an alleged group of frat guys she would go through on rotation, and how she would dance and let loose at frat parties when she was in college. The actual video is no longer on Jasleen's actual TikTok account, however.

Because of her comments on her podcast and then her own admissions about her past before she was ever married, Akaash fans have voiced their criticisms of Jasleen on social media. So much so that Akaash addressed what people are saying about her in a clip that surfaced in another TikTok video. In the video, which has only audio from Akaash, he says that his wife is not a gold digger, as the rumors claim, and that she was with him when he had nothing and was just starting out as a comedian.

Akaash Singh has had boasted so many times that his wife was virgin and so was he. But, just last month his wife posted this. pic.twitter.com/Jhuplj319P — Atharaxos (@Atharaxos) November 14, 2025

Akaash Singh's wife clapped back to someone who commented on her virginity.

In November 2025, someone on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video that Jasleen posted and then appears to have deleted on TikTok. In the video, she replies to another user who commented on a previous video and accused her of "not waiting," even though Akaash allegedly did. In the shared video of Jasleen, she claps back at the user with lots of expletives.