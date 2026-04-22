Tucker Carlson's Feud With Trump Escalates as the Podcaster Offers His Fans an Apology "We’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 22 2026, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's a tough time for MAGA, as the political party continues to split over the White House's foreign policy. Much of President Donald Trump's election campaign was centered around his promise that, under his leadership, the U.S. would be "America First," and no longer entangled in foreign wars. It was based on that concept that many right-wing influencers rallied behind him.

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Ever since the U.S. got involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, MAGA had splintered into two basic camps. The first is those who feel a war with Iran is inevitable, so it's best to meet the task head-on. The second is those who believe that the U.S.'s involvement in the Middle East is Trump going back on his word. Well, podcaster Tucker Carlson has been having a war of words with the President lately, and things have escalated to a point at which Tucker decided he owes his fans an apology.

Source: MEGA

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Tucker Carlson offers his fans an apology regarding Trump.

Tucker was one of the many right-wing influencers who fought hard to get Americans to vote for Trump in the 2024 election. He praised Trump at various rallies, including the Republican National Convention, and routinely urged his podcast listeners to vote for the candidate.

However, Tucker took to that very same podcast in 2026 to convey the opposite message to his fans. The former Fox News host told his guest that he's a part of the "reason this is happening right now," in reference to the U.S.'s involvement with Iran.

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Source: MEGA

He went on to explain, "It’s not enough to say, well, I changed my mind — or like, oh, this is bad, I’m out. It’s a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. We’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional."

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This isn't the first time Tucker has issued a public apology.

Interestingly, this is Tucker's second time publicly apologizing for his take on a war-related issue. In 2003, the then-CNN commentator famously supported the Iraq war. He's since renounced that position and routinely reminds his fans that he regrets his previous views. Undoubtedly, that regret is coloring his stance on the current Middle East conflict.

Source: MEGA

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MAGA isn't accepting the apology.

Unfortunately for Tucker, neither side of MAGA is accepting his latest apology. Those who support the U.S.'s involvement in Iran take Tucker's stance as a betrayal. Meanwhile, the Trump voters who didn't want the U.S. to integrate itself into this conflict can't help but point out that the podcaster's apology is too little, too late.