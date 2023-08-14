Home > Viral News > Influencers Australian TikTok Star Anna Paul Shares Why She and Glen Broke Up TikTok and OnlyFans sensation Anna Paul revealed in an August 2023 video that she and her boyfriend of eight years, Glen Thomson, had broken up. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 14 2023, Published 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram /@anna_paull

Since 2018, Australia-based creator Anna Paul first has been charming the masses on TikTok. Known for her fun, carefree lifestyle videos, she's garnered a cult-like following on the platform. She also has a big presence on OnlyFans, where she claims to be listed in the top 0.01 percent of all creators, according to her profile.

Often appearing in her TikTok content was her longtime boyfriend Glen Thomson. But in August 2023, Anna revealed in a video that she and Glen were no longer dating after eight years together. As fans processed this devastating news, many couldn't help but wonder: Why did Anna and Glen break up? Here’s what we know.

Why did Anna Paul and Glen Thomson break up?

Anna explained in a short TikTok video on Aug. 12, 2023, that she and Glen had broken up. “We still love each other so much,” she explained, claiming it was "a mutual decision" to end things. In the final seconds of the video, Glen appeared and gave Anna a kiss on the head.

Anna returned to TikTok the following day where she shared a longer video addressing the breakup. She admitted that their break up "was a very long time coming." Anna explained: “There have been moments when we have been close to breaking up very often. That’s why I’m not insanely shocked, why he’s not insanely shocked [we broke up]. I am sad, trust me. I’ve been crying and Glen’s been crying, but we’re not like, shocked… We’re kinda like, ‘Okay, here it is. It’s actually come now.'"

Anna then began shutting down some rumors she had heard about why they split. Some rumors claimed that one of them had cheated, while others claimed that they didn't see eye to eye when it came to starting a family. “What are you guys talking about?” Anna asked her followers about this bogus hearsay.

She reassured her fans that “there’s nothing juicy about this breakup." She even claimed that they had "one of the most healthiest breakups." However, it was the conspiracy theories and hate messages that were receiving that were making things difficult.