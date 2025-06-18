Months Before Her Death, Anne Burrell Left Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America' The Food Network star left the show before its fifth season. By Joseph Allen Published June 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The news of Food Network star Anne Burrell's death at just 55 years old has left many in mourning. As we learn more about her death, though, many also want to know more about her departure from the show Worst Cooks in America earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Anne initially stayed silent on her departure, she eventually offered an explanation. Here's what we know about Anne's decision to leave the show.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Anne Burrell leave 'Worst Cooks in America'?

Anne was notably absent from the fifth season of Worst Cooks in America when it premiered in 2025 after having been with the show for the entirety of its run. Anne offered an unsatisfactory explanation for her departure in a post on Instagram, replying to a fan who asked her why she wasn't on the show. "Honestly, I don’t know," she wrote in response, per Delish.

It sounds, then, like whatever the reason for her departure from the show might have been, it was not a decision that she made herself. Given her recent death, some had speculated that Anne left the show because of her health, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, it seems like Food Network made the decision that she wouldn't return as a host and mentor on the show, and she wasn't even given an explanation for being let go.

Article continues below advertisement

Anne's death was first announced by the Food Network.

Although Anne and the Food Network were clearly having something of a public spat, the network was nevertheless the first to publicly announce that she had died on June 17. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our… pic.twitter.com/KABKH2SvkP — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) June 17, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Although Anne didn't appear in the most recent season of Worst Cooks in America, she did appear in the Food Network series House of Knives, a multicultural competition show that premiered in March. While we might never get to the bottom of the Worst Cooks mystery, it seems like Anne was still working with the network, which makes sense given that she was consistently one of their biggest stars.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend," her family said in a statement. "Her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."