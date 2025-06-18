Months Before Her Death, Anne Burrell Left Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America'
The Food Network star left the show before its fifth season.
The news of Food Network star Anne Burrell's death at just 55 years old has left many in mourning. As we learn more about her death, though, many also want to know more about her departure from the show Worst Cooks in America earlier this year.
Although Anne initially stayed silent on her departure, she eventually offered an explanation. Here's what we know about Anne's decision to leave the show.
Why did Anne Burrell leave 'Worst Cooks in America'?
Anne was notably absent from the fifth season of Worst Cooks in America when it premiered in 2025 after having been with the show for the entirety of its run.
Anne offered an unsatisfactory explanation for her departure in a post on Instagram, replying to a fan who asked her why she wasn't on the show. "Honestly, I don’t know," she wrote in response, per Delish.
It sounds, then, like whatever the reason for her departure from the show might have been, it was not a decision that she made herself. Given her recent death, some had speculated that Anne left the show because of her health, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, it seems like Food Network made the decision that she wouldn't return as a host and mentor on the show, and she wasn't even given an explanation for being let go.
Anne's death was first announced by the Food Network.
Although Anne and the Food Network were clearly having something of a public spat, the network was nevertheless the first to publicly announce that she had died on June 17.
"Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss."
Although Anne didn't appear in the most recent season of Worst Cooks in America, she did appear in the Food Network series House of Knives, a multicultural competition show that premiered in March. While we might never get to the bottom of the Worst Cooks mystery, it seems like Anne was still working with the network, which makes sense given that she was consistently one of their biggest stars.
"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend," her family said in a statement. "Her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
As fans continue to mourn Anne's legacy, they can at least be grateful that she was able to spend so long on TV screens entertaining them. Anne first appeared on the Food Network all the way back in 2005, and in the years since, she has been a consistent presence on the network year in and year out.