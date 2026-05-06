Bad Bunny Attended the 2026 Met Gala Dressed as an Old Man and Fans Love It Benito made everyone do a double take. By Tatayana Yomary Published May 6 2026, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The chapter on the 2026 Met Gala may be closed, but social media is still hooked on the unforgettable looks. Many A-listers hit the iconic steps not only to donate to the museum’s annual fundraising event, but to showcase their style. And while some celebs are known to miss the mark, others put on a masterclass in understanding and executing a theme flawlessly.

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While all eyes were on Beyoncé, given that it was her first time hitting the steps in a decade, Bad Bunny was one of the celebs who left attendees and fans at home in shock. Benito always puts it on and knows how to work the room, but his 2026 fit may have been the most talked-about outfit. After all, no one expects anyone to hit the steps dressed as an old man.

Source: Met Gala

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Why did Bad Bunny dress as an old man?

The reason is simple: Bad Bunny wanted to creatively align with the theme of the 2026 Met Gala. The dress code for this year’s soiree was “Fashion Is Art,” which aligns with the Met’s exhibition, Costume Art. And while some celebrities took a literal approach, donning fits that could be worn at various costume galas, Benito took it up a notch.

According to ELLE, Benito drew inspiration from the aging body, which is part of the Met’s 2026 exhibition. To do so, he decided to collaborate with prosthetic celebrity makeup artist Mike Marino to bring the aged look to life.

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Aside from the makeup, Benito donned a piece of his own, a custom all-black tuxedo from his joint line with Zara, along with a pussybow. The outlet shared that he paired the ensemble with Cartier jewelry, including a 1995 archive timepiece and a gold-handled, black cane. On the carpet, he reportedly joked that the ensemble “took 53 years” to create.

Bad Bunny at The 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/kF9zSRycOB — 21 (@21metgala) May 5, 2026

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Bad Bunny regularly attends the Met Gala.

Ever since the 32-year-old made his Met Gala debut in 2022 — donning a Burberry cream boilersuit — the star has been a red carpet favorite. In 2023, he rocked an all-white tweed Jacquemus suit, along with a floral foot-long shawl that trailed behind him. The fit was an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

For 2024, Benito served as a co-chair for the fundraising event, and made sure his look was one of the most admired of the night. The superstar wore a custom ensemble from the Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano. The outfit consisted of a black satin corset, a navy barathea wool smoking jacket with black grosgrain lapels, and a reverse-swatched hat.

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Source: Mega

In 2025, the musician paid homage to his culture with a stunning look. He wore a brown Prada suit and accessorized with a Puerto Rican Pava hat — notably worn by agricultural workers — bedazzled gloves, sunglasses, a bowling bag, and a flower brooch.