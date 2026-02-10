Fans Believe Bad Bunny Deleted His Instagram Posts for This Simple Reason Benito has seemingly bid Instagram farewell — for now. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 10 2026, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The world wants more Bad Bunny! Benito put on a captivating performance at Super Bowl LX, and while fans already knew what he was capable of, new fans are smitten. Per ChartData, his album 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' has hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and has already peaked at No. 1 for four weeks. So, it’s safe to say the Puerto Rican superstar is on top of the world.

With new fans in mind, many folks tend to learn more about celebrities via social media. However, Benito has decided to wipe his Instagram page clean. And, of course, it has sparked the rumor mill to buzz with theories ranging from plausible to completely insane. So, why has Bad Bunny deleted posts from his Instagram page? Here’s what we know and what fans believe is the reason.



There is no clear reason as to why Bad Bunny has a clean Instagram feed.

We all love a bit of mystery, but Benito clearing out his Instagram page has the world in a tizzy. Moments after putting on a lively Super Bowl performance, fans noticed that Bad Bunny’s Instagram was wiped clean.

While Benito only had a few posts on his page — featuring Super Bowl promo and his Grammy wins — the move has left fans with questions since he hasn’t addressed it. Not to mention, he took things a step further by deleting his profile picture and the accounts he used to follow.

This is not the first time Benito has made this move. In 2022, after joining TikTok, he decided to clear his Instagram grid. However, he later started posting again after a brief hiatus.

Fans believe that Bad Bunny cleared his Instagram due to experiencing racism.

Although Benito has received a lot of love from the public after being named the Super Bowl headliner, he has received some hate. President Donald Trump hasn't minced words about his feelings about Benito hitting the stage, and even took things into overdrive after his performance.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children who are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

And of course, fellow Republicans and conservatives have been in an uproar. Many have called Benito everything but a child of God, with some stating that they would tune into the Turning Point USA show instead. So, with the amount of hate and vitriol Benito has received, it makes sense to many fans and folks on Reddit for him to take a step back.

On the flip side, others believe that Bad Bunny cleared his page for a more universal reason — teasing a new project. It’s standard practice for various artists to clear their Instagram when they’re entering a new era. We’ve seen everyone from Beyoncé to The Weeknd make the move.