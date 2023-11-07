Home > Entertainment > Podcasts Baddie Decided to Leave the 'Unsubscribe' Podcast — What Prompted the Change? Baddie has announced that he is leaving the 'Unsubscribe' podcast, which led many to wonder why, and also where he's headed. By Joseph Allen Nov. 7 2023, Published 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@baddiestreams

All good things come to an end, and that's exactly what just happened for Baddie's run on the Unsubscribe podcast. The podcaster announced on Nov. 3, 2023 that he would be leaving the show with a post on Twitter, which naturally left many wondering what his reasons were for deciding to leave the podcast most people know him from.

Unsubscribe, which is a podcast about gaming, anime, and being in the military, has built up a fairly loyal following online since it first debuted. Now that two of the three original hosts have left the show, though, many are wondering what happened, and why Baddie made the decision to leave.

Why did Baddie leave the 'Unsubscribe' podcast?

Baddie made the announcement that he would be leaving on Twitter. "Hey y’all, time for some news," he wrote. "I’ve made the decision to step down from the Unsubscribe podcast and will no longer be working on it. Was an absolute blast and dream working on it, but times change and now on to new ventures. Best of luck to Eli and the team. Cheers y’all." Baddie didn't offer any explanation for his departure, and also didn't say what his new ventures might be.

There's also been little explanation from the rest of the podcast. Eli Cuevas, the show's last remaining original host, wrote a post thanking fans for the support he had received following Baddie's announcement. "A giant thank you for all the kind words and truly appreciate the love and support. Sorry for those dang onion ninjas!" he wrote, suggesting that Baddie's decision to leave was an emotional one.

The Unsubscribe podcast also posted about Baddie's departure, suggesting that he and the show had decided to part ways on relatively amicable terms. "Wish our boy all the best in his next adventures!" the podcast tweeted over a retweet of Baddie's announcement that he was leaving.

Fans offered Baddie support following the news.

Although some fans wanted to know more about why exactly Baddie had decided to leave the show, others simply offered their support for whatever he does next. "This makes me sad because I’m always bummed when you’re not in the episodes, but best of luck to your new journey, brother!" one person wrote under his announcement. "D--n. First @DonutOperator now you!? What the hell. Good luck on your new ventures my man. Hope to see you out there in the content sphere," another added.