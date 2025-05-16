Bahama Breeze Restaurants Abruptly Closed With No Warning — What Is Going On? "Sheesh, first the TGIFridays, now Bahama Breeze?" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 16 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

It looks like your options for Caribbean-inspired food just got a little more limited as several Bahama Breeze locations across the U.S. have abruptly shut down. The closures definitely caught folks off guard, much like the recent Forever 21 shutdowns, and honestly, it’s kind of a bummer.

The restaurant was known for serving up decent food in a fun, laid-back environment. So, what’s going on with Bahama Breeze, and why are the restaurants closing? More importantly, how widespread are these shutdowns? Here’s what we know, and which locations have officially closed their doors.

Why did Bahama Breeze close?

Darden Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Bahama Breeze, abruptly closed 15 of its locations in mid-May 2025, presumably due to underperformance and to allow the brand to focus on its higher-performing restaurants.The shuttered restaurants span across New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the news to USA Today, stating, "After thorough analysis and careful consideration, we made the decision to close 15 Bahama Breeze locations." They added, "Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests. However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest-performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance."

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Bahama Breeze ranked 177th in Technomic’s most recent Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report for U.S. sales. The truth is, dining out has become more expensive across the board.

With tighter budgets, many families are rethinking whether a night out is worth it, especially when the bill is comparable to a week's worth of groceries. What used to feel like a casual treat has turned into a luxury, and it seems like restaurants like Bahama Breeze are clearly feeling the sting of folks tightening their wallets.

That said, a Darden spokesperson told NRN the company is "committed" to supporting team members affected by the closures, either by relocating them to nearby Darden-owned restaurants or, if that’s not possible, offering severance packages.

And relocation might be a strong possibility considering Darden is quite large. It owns major brands like Olive Garden, The Capital Grille, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Yard House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and LongHorn Steakhouse. Ideally, those impacted by the Bahama Breeze closures will be able to find a new home within one of Darden’s other popular chains.

Which Bahama Breeze restaurants closed?

As of mid-May 2025, a spokesperson for Darden confirmed with USA Today that several Bahama Breeze locations across the U.S. have permanently closed. In Florida, the following restaurants have shut their doors: 3989 Plaza Blvd, Gainesville

2088 9th St N, Naples

1786 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

2750 Sawgrass Mills Cir, Sunrise

3339 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park

In Illinois, the Schaumburg location at 406 E Golf Rd has also closed. Massachusetts lost its Tyngsborough restaurant at 413 Middlesex Rd, and in Michigan, the Troy location at 539 E Big Beaver Rd has shut down.

Las Vegas is no longer home to a Bahama Breeze, as the restaurant at 375 Hughes Center Dr has closed. Meanwhile, New Jersey saw multiple closures, including locations at 520 Woodbridge Center Dr in Woodbridge, 1201 Hooper Ave in Toms River, 101 NJ-23 in Wayne, and 1600 Bergen Town Center in Paramus.