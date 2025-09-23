Distractify
TikTok Creators Marcus and BeastEater Broke up Following Rumors of Infidelity

BeastEater shared screenshots of their texts.

Why BeastEater and Marcus From TikTok Broke Up
After the TikTok creators known as Marcus Olin and BeastEater broke up, their fans and subscribers were left wondering what happened. Before their 2025 split, they shared videos of and with each other on their respective accounts and they even lived together. Unlike some content creators' relationships, theirs was very real.

So, why did BeastEater and Marcus break up? BeastEater, whose real name is Stephanie Margarucci, has shared social media posts about the breakup, but there are also plenty of rumors from fans speculating about what happened. And it looks like Marcus stopped posting on TikTok altogether after they broke up, leading to more questions. Let's get into it.

Why did TikTokers BeastEater and Marcus break up?

In July 2025, fans began discussing the apparent breakup between Stephanie and Marcus on Reddit. In a thread about what happened between them, one user shared screenshots that Stephanie posted on Snapchat of alleged texts between her and Marcus. In the texts, Marcus threatens to harm himself, and Stephanie tells him he needs help.

The screenshots end with an apparent iPhone crash detection on Marcus’s end, though it's unclear if it was real in the texts he sent her at the time. The Reddit post also has screenshots from the Snapchat posts where Stephanie says in text on the screen that Marcus put her belongings, along with some garbage, in trash bags.

The Reddit thread alleges that abuse and manipulation, along with infidelity, also happened when Marcus and Stephanie were still together. However, she has not come out to share any details of those rumors. She has, however, continued to post about the split on social media and share updates about her life post-Marcus.

At the end of July 2025, Stephanie posted a TikTok video where she is outside of the home she shared with Marcus. She says in the video that he locked her out of the house, so she is unable to get her belongings. She also says that she is getting "harassed" by Marcus’s friends, so it's safe to say she is done with the relationship now.

In August 2025, Stephanie made a TikTok post and wrote on the screen that she "almost forgot" who she was. In another TikTok, she wrote on the screen all the qualities she would want in a new partner and added the word "loyal" multiple times and in all caps. That may be where the infidelity rumor came from. But, again, Stephanie has not confirmed this.

BeastEater might be dating someone new after Marcus.

Although Stephanie did post on her BeastEater TikTok that she was single in July 2025 following her breakup from Marcus, she might have moved on. On both TikTok and Instagram, Stephanie has shared posts with another creator by the name of Miguel Angel Cifuentes.

In Stephanie’s posts, they are extremely close and seem like they could be dating. Or, it could be a tactic to show followers how much she has moved on from Marcus. Either way, it’s clear that Stephanie and Marcus are unlikely to find themselves back together.

