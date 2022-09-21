Fans Thought Brando Corbin Was out of the Woods on 'General Hospital'
Actor Johnny Wactor, who has played the role of Brando Corbin since 2020, has officially left General Hospital after a shocking TV death. Typically, actors leaving a popular role means recasting, but this time, it looks like Brando is gone for good.
Why did Brando leave General Hospital? Fans were sure he would make a full recovery. Here's what you need to know.
Why did Brando leave 'General Hospital'?
In January 2020, it was announced that Johnny Wactor would join the cast of General Hospital in the recurring role of Brando Corbin. However, by September, he was bumped up to contract status.
Brando was first thought to be dead after serving time in the military overseas, but when he appeared in the flesh to save Carly Corinthos, his triumphant entrance endeared Brando in the hearts of fans.
The role of Brando was briefly played by actor Brad Schmidt in May 2022 when Johnny had to film a movie, but not a month later, Johnny returned to the role and has remained in it since. Due to the character's untimely fate, it's unlikely Brad would step in as Brando despite Johnny leaving.
In an episode of General Hospital on Sept. 14, 2022, Brando was shockingly stabbed twice by a mystery killer using a hook. He underwent surgery to fix his physical injuries, which included a punctured lung, but in an episode on Sept. 19, Brando woke up, shared a tender kiss with his wife Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), coughed blood, had a seizure and died.
Why did Brando exit General Hospital? According to Soap Dirt and Soap Opera News, Johnny Wactor has several new projects lined up that don't include General Hospital. Per Johnny's IMDB page, he has numerous upcoming projects, including three films: Supercell, American Sognare, and Trapper's Edge. His schedule needed to be more flexible to pursue those projects.
Plus, now a potential storyline about a serial killer in Port Charles could arrive just in time for Halloween.
Fans are especially concerned for Brando's wife Sasha, who was recently placed under a conservatorship by her husband to keep her out of jail. With Brando's death sending her potentially spiraling back to addiction, who will take over the conservatorship?
New episodes of General Hospital air on ABC at 2 p.m. EST.