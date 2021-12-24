Why Did Reality TV Star Chase Chrisley Call It Quits with Girlfriend Emmy Medders?

Emmy was the only girlfriend who had gotten so close with Chase's family, and it was evident that everyone adored her and thought the two made such a great couple. In the Season 3 trailer of Growing Up Chrisley, fans saw Chase discuss marriage with Emmy. He even went as far as to buy an engagement ring for her, even though his mother, Julie Chrisley, warned him that he was "not ready" for such a huge step. In the end, Chase never did propose.