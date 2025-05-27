Chef Katsuji Self-Eliminated from 'Yes,Chef!' Leaving Fans to Wonder Why Martha Stewart said that Katsuji decided to self eliminate. By Joseph Allen Published May 27 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Following the airing of the fifth episode of Yes, Chef! on May 26, many fans of the series had questions about the show that had little to do with the challenge in the episode. Before the chefs were allowed to dive into the challenge for the week, Martha Stewart had announced that chef Katsuji left the show based on a personal decision, but didn't offer any details as to why he left.

Naturally, following the news that Katsuji was no longer on the show, many people wanted to better understand why. Here's what we know.

Source: NBC

Why did Chef Katsuji leave 'Yes, Chef'?

Unfortunately, because the show didn't provide any more information, and because Katsuji has not addressed the decision himself on social media, we still don't know exactly why he left. There could be any number of explanations ranging from a personal health issue to some sort of family emergency. Whatever the reason, though, it seems like Katsuji eventually became convinced that he could no longer stay in the competition.

"I thought it was odd that they just casually said that the most contentious chef on the show left. And that’s it. Nothing else. Maybe something happened behind the scenes," one person wrote on X following the announcement. "I hope Chef Katsuji is OK. That being said, I was really looking forward to him actually getting kicked off the show, on camera," another user wrote.

Katsuji had clearly developed something of a contentious relationship both with his fellow contestants and with viewers at home, but that kind of villainous personality can help to make a show consistently entertaining. So, while some users wanted to know where he was, others just missed him because they felt like the show was lacking in his absence. As for why he had to leave, Katsuji will likely have to explain that himself if he wants to clear the air.

The episode was focused on taking critical feedback.

In his absence, Yes, Chef! rolled on with an episode in which the chefs had to make a dish for their peers. Those meals were then critiqued by their fellow panelists, and chefs had to take feedback from their peers instead of from the judges. Peter Richardson, the youngest chef on the show, struggled with the challenge, and ultimately had to use pre-made pasta for his dish.

The judges came to the unanimous decision to send him home even though someone had already self-eliminated during that week's competition. It's possible, then, that in some future week, all the contestants will be safe because of the unexpected elimination, or the show will make some other shift to ensure it lasts the same number of episodes.