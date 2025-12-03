Coffey Anderson’s Marriage Had Highs and Lows in the Years Before Criscilla's Death — Did He File for Divorce? Coffey and Criscilla met in 2008 at church and got married in 2009. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 3 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

Despite having some reported rocky times in their marriage, Coffey Anderson and his late wife, Criscilla Anderson, remained close and parented their children together until her death in December 2025. But for those who followed the country music star's private life, they might be wondering why Coffey Anderson got divorced. Or, rather, why he filed for divorce at one point.

Well before Criscilla's death, there were rumors about divorce filings and issues in their marriage. When Criscilla died, Coffey shared a social media post that made it seem like they were still together. He even wrote a song for her in 2023 amid her health struggles. So what actually happened between Coffey and Criscilla, and did they actually divorce at some point?

Did Coffey Anderson get divorced?

According to Trellis Legal Intelligence, the original petition for divorce came about in July 2022. The filing cited "discord or conflict of personalities." As of December 2025, the filing was, per the court documents, still active, which means the divorce was not final. If that's accurate, then it means Coffey and Criscilla did not finalize their divorce despite Coffey seemingly petitioning for divorce in 2022, 13 years after they were married.

Criscilla's Instagram bio does say she was a "divorced mom of four" before her death. But in August 2022, a month after the apparent filing for divorce, she posted a photo of herself with her left hand on full display and her larger-than-life rock still on her ring finger. Then, when Coffey shared the song that he wrote for Criscilla in 2023, it seemed like the two had found their way back to each other, even if divorce was, at a time, on the table.

"I wrote this for my wife, @criscilla when we learned she had to go back for treatments," Coffey wrote in the caption of the Instagram video, which he posted in April 2023. "This song will be on my new album as a reminder for her, that we love, appreciate and cherish her." Even if Coffey filed for divorce, it's entirely possible that he and Criscilla repeatedly tried to work on their marriage and relationship in the years that followed.

Criscilla Anderson's cause of death is linked to her diagnosis.

According to The Independent, Criscilla's cause of death was related to her colon cancer diagnosis. In 2019, the couple opened up to People about Criscilla's diagnosis. They shared that, while not curable, they believed Criscilla's form of colon cancer was "treatable." A year before that, in May 2018, Criscilla began to experience pain that led her to seek medical treatment and resulted in her diagnosis.