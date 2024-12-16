CoryxKenshin Has Returned to YouTube, but Why Did He Stop Posting in the First Place? "My people, you have questions, I have answers." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 16 2024, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@CoryxKenshin

It’s been a year since YouTuber CoryxKenshin, whose real name is Cory DeVante Williams, last posted on the platform — and fans are feeling everything from excitement to pure shock over his surprise return. Known for his unpredictable hiatuses, Cory's loyal followers have been anxiously waiting for his comeback. That moment finally arrived on Dec. 13, 2024, when he uploaded a one-minute, 48-second video announcing his return.

"Hey everyone, I hope you’ve been well over this long period of time of us not seeing each other, except for us at the zoo," Cory said in the video, referring to an apparent fan sighting at a zoo during his extended absence. He then shared the news everyone wanted to hear: "Praise God, it is good to finally be back." From the sound of it, Cory might be sticking around this time. So, what happened to CoryxKenshin and why did he stop posting? We’ve got all the details!

Why did CoryxKenshin stop posting on YouTube?

It seems CoryxKenshin stepped away from YouTube to take a leap of faith and focus on creating his new manga, Monsters We Make. His last upload was on June 27, 2023, and he didn’t return until Dec. 13, 2024, marking an over-year-long hiatus.

During his return, Cory shared that his love for manga started in childhood, inspired by Dragon Ball Z, where he would imagine "original fight choreographies" in his head. Monsters We Make is set in the year 2114 and follows a kid who enrolls in a mysterious school he believes will solve his family’s struggles, a place inaccessible to the general public.

Cory also mentioned that around 2020 or 2021, he began thinking about pursuing something beyond YouTube, which ultimately led to this exciting new project.

CoryxKenshin’s return to YouTube came with exciting details about his new manga.

Three days after his YouTube comeback and the debut of the Monsters We Make trailer, CoryxKenshin returned to YouTube on Dec. 16, 2024, with another video addressing the questions on everyone’s mind: Where has he been, and what is his manga all about?

He kicked things off with, "My people, you have questions, I have answers," before shifting focus to his manga. Cory clarified that Monsters We Make isn’t an anime but a collaborative manga brought to life with the help of dozens of contributors, including experts at Line Studios. The story is written by CoryxKenshin and Corey Mikell, with production led by Robert Zhang-Smitheram and Vincent Almazar.

Cory urged fans to visit the official Monsters We Make website, which highlights New Eden, the futuristic city where the story is set, and encouraged them to grab a copy for $14.99. To make it even more special, he promised to sign the first 777 copies sold.

The entire 24-minute video was dedicated to his passion project, which is essentially seen as the main reason why CoryxKenshin stopped posting on YouTube. He revealed that Volume 1, spanning 264 pages, lays the foundation for an exciting narrative and also teased his plans for Volumes 2 and 3.