The Reason Why Craig Counsell Left The Brewers Still Angers Milwaukee Fans "WAY TO BETRAY YOUR TEAM CRAIG." By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 7 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET

Loyalty is a relevant theme in sports. Fans are loyal to their team, and some athletes wear the same jersey throughout their careers. Life doesn't always work that way. Some of the biggest stories in sports history are related to trades, draft shockers, and firings. Milwaukee fans know this all too well.

Craig Counsell proved his worth as both a player and a team manager. When it was time for him to step away from the field, Craig took on a less physical role. One of the biggest choices of his career involved leaving the Brewers for the Chicago Cubs in 2023. Why did Craig leave the Milwaukee Brewers? Here's what we know about the chain of events that led to the manager's unpopular decision.

Why did Craig Counsell leave the Milwaukee Brewers?

The Sporting News reports that Craig left the Brewers mainly because of the massive contract Chicago offered him. Managers came to expect a certain amount of money when discussing contract renewals. Chicago changed the game when it offered Craig over $40 million over the course of five years.

As always, money talks. Craig didn't even give the Brewers the opportunity to come up with a counteroffer. Chicago's money was simply too good, which is why the former infielder was quick to leave in 2023. Some fans weren't happy with how things turned out for the former manager of their team. The contract came with a fantastic financial benefit for Craig, but at the cost of his relationship with Brewers fans.

“Yesterday was an emotional day,” Craig said when the Chicago announcement was made public (via MLB). “I was sad first, then happy, then I was crying, then I was laughing — I went through all of it. It makes for a really full day. There was a lot yesterday, and I understand. It was a decision that affected a lot of people, and I take that very seriously. Of course, that went into the equation.”

Craig Counsell had an impressive record with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fans of the Brewers appreciated Craig because he took his job very seriously. Throughout his entire tenure as manager of the Milwaukee team, Craig established a record of 707 wins and 625 losses. A positive record over the course of eight years is impressive. It only made it worse for Brewers followers to hear that Craig was leaving them for another team.

The Brewers gave former manager Craig Counsell a video tribute & he received boos. pic.twitter.com/0kx3bbpLO2 — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) May 27, 2024